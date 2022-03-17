ModernGhana logo
Special Prosecutor probes favoritism, nepotism and unqualified persons at Ghana Police Academy

Special Prosecutor probes favoritism, nepotism and unqualified persons at Ghana Police Academy
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced it is commencing investigations into the recruitment processes at the Ghana Police Academy.

The OSP added that it will probe the use of office for profit, abuse of profit and power favoritism, nepotism and the selection of unqualified persons.

In a statement sighted by Modern Ghana News, the OSP indicated that investigation is geared towards suspected corruption and corruption related offences in respect to recruitment of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

According to the OSP, the investigation will also target corruption and corruption related offences in offices as well as victimization.

Meanwhile, there have been several discussions on the recruitment process into the police force after seven policemen were indicted for their involvement in several bullion van robberies in the country which led to the death of one policeman.

Analysts have called for the disbandment of the SWAT unit and reform it.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
