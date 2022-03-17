Armed robbers attack KsTU students' hostel at Asafo

17.03.2022 LISTEN

Fear has gripped students of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) in the Ashanti region following attacks on male students’ hostel by armed robbers at Asafo.

The students fear that if adequate measures are not put in place, they might be forced to quit school to protect their lives.

Their concerns follow a robber who wielded a pair of scissors and a screw driver, managed to rob a student who was studying outside his room of his phones and other electrical gadgets.

Though the robber was caught and the mobile phone and other gadgets retrieved, the robber escaped with the help of his friends.

The robbery incident which happened at dawn on Monday, March 14, 2022, has compelled the students living at the various hostels at Asafo to relocate to other nearby places for protection.

Some students who spoke to this portal on Wednesday said several students have suffered such robbery attacks with some losing their money, laptops and mobile phones.

They blamed the situation on the managers of the hostels for not providing adequate security at the various hostels after paying large sums of money for their stay.

“In fact, we are living in fear now as this is not the first time such an incident has happened to a colleague. We are appealing to the managers of the hostels to provide security personnel to protect our lives and properties,” they said.

Some who threatened to quit school to protect themselves appealed to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, “to either provide them security or mandate the hostel managers to do the needful”.

The Assembly Member for Asafo Electoral Area in the Kumasi metropolis, Hon Isaac Okine, expressed worry over recent robberies at the private students’ hostels in the area.

He told this portal that for several years, students, mostly from the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), had suffered robbery attacks during the night time and called for immediate attention to address the issue.