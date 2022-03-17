Ex-NADMO staff grabbed over GHȼ43,000 unearned salaries

A former employee of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at Savelugu in the Northern Region has been nabbed and charged for drawing a total of GHȼ43,000 unearned salaries.

Alhassan Seidu Mahama was said to have abandoned his post, but continuously drew salary from the employer, Director-General for NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, disclosed this.

Responding to questions on infractions captured in the 2018 Auditor General's report at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament's sitting yesterday, Mr. Prempeh said Alhassan Seidu Mahama was arrested after all efforts to get a refund of the money proved unsuccessful.

He said that the organisation had set in motion plans to get other former employees, who took salaries without work, explaining, “We placed an embargo on the District Directors and their failure to take action.”

“We placed an embargo on the former two District Directors on their salaries so that if they don't get Mr. Alhassan we will ask them to pay for the amount,” he stated. The NADMO boss continued, “We followed it up with a letter to the Director-General of CID, and I am happy to announce to the committee that last Saturday, he was arrested. He has written his statement, and the police have called NADMO to provide some information, and this week he will be taken to court,” Nana Prempeh narrated.

PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, asked the officials of NADMO to keep the committee informed about the outcome of the court case, indicating, “We have to give you time, say, a maximum of two weeks to report back to us what will be the outcome of the court. So that we will know what to write in our report.”

