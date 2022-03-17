UN Peace Ambassador calls for creation of hope and opportunities for Ghanaian youth

17.03.2022 LISTEN

The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador and the Country Director for International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ghana Chapter, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu has underscored the need to create more awareness of hope and opportunities for the Ghanaian youth, Women and children, especially those who live around mining communities in Ghana.

His suggestion is in connection with the disastrous gas explosion which took place in Appiatse where several properties and lives were lost.

These kinds of issues, Dr Samuel Owusu said affect women and children on a more catastrophic scale than men, hence, he recommended that a hope and refuge centers for women and children are also set up.

He made the submission when he paid a courtesy call on the current Charge de Affairs and Head of Missions of the Australian High Commission in Ghana, Her Excellency, LeAnn Johnston.

Dr Samuel Owusu prayed the Australian High Commission to support the efforts of IAWPA and its project of hope to achieve social justice for the youths of Ghana.

Dr Sam Owusu expressed his appreciation to Her Excellency for the opportunity and pledged to collaborate with the Australian High Commission to empower more people in the sub region.

Response

As part of celebrating International Women's Day, which was recognised on March 8, 2022, Her Excellency agreed to assist more women and girls, especially girls in science and technology by empowering them with financial scholarships and support for their education.

"We are ready to support programmes that seek the well-being and empowerment of the youth, women and children of Ghana," she said.