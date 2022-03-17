Court orders woman in fake Takoradi kidnap, pregnancy case to open her defense

The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A has ordered Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman in the alleged fake kidnapping and pregnancy case to file her defence.

Josephine is facing two charges; one for the deceit of a public officer, and the other for the publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

The court presided over by His Worship, Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu, ordered the defendant to open her defence since the prosecutor, Supt. Emmanuel Basintale, has been able to establish a prima-facie case in all two counts of charges after cross-examination of eight witnesses.

The case has been adjourned to April 7, 2022. The lawyer for the defendant, Philip Fiifi Buckman, speaking to Citi News after the court hearing on Thursday, March 17, 2022, said an application was filed against the prosecution since it has not submitted a prima facie case to enable the defendant to open her defence, but the court in its wisdom declined the application.

Philip Fiifi Buckman

“We filed an application that the prosecution has not established a prima facie case for the accused person to open her defence. So, we came to put our case before the court, but the court thinks otherwise, saying the prosecution has opened their prima facie case and called for the prosecution to open her defence.”

The lawyer further stated that when the defendant begins opening her defence he would bring in witnesses if need be.

“When we finally decide to open our defence, I will call my witnesses when the need arises.”

He however said they would have to debunk what the judge said that the prosecution has been able to establish a prima facie case, meaning that they have done what is demanded of them, hence the defendant should bring forth their defences.

“It is incumbent on us to debunk what the prosecution has brought by bringing in witnesses. The judge has listened to one side and thinks it is well laid. So, come and lay yours for a decision to be made.”

In September 2021, Josephine Panyin Mensah was all over the media for her alleged kidnapping story, which got both her family and the country at large worried.

When she was found in Axim, several miles away from Takoradi, she was mute, unkempt, and without any sign of the said pregnancy.

Claims that she delivered on the same day she was allegedly kidnapped with the baby taken by her supposed kidnappers, were put under scrutiny after the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the pregnancy was fake.

Further, police investigations affirmed the Minister’s report on the matter that there was no pregnancy and that the kidnapping incident was staged.

---citinewsroom