Two arrested over Jantong Chieftaincy dispute

Two persons have been picked up in connection with the Chieftaincy dispute at Jantong in the North East Gonja district of the Savannah region.

The suspects have been transported to the regional capital for further investigations.

The North East Gonja District Chief Executive (DCE) Mohammed Musah, has however called for calm among the feuding factions in the Jantong Chieftaincy dispute.

“This situation is unacceptable and never again should we allow loss of lives just because someone wants to become a chief. If he becomes a chief he has to better your life and the best he can do is to leave you alive so this Chieftaincy dispute won't help us. I am appealing to everybody to remain calm and allow the security to do their work.”

Speaking to journalists he assured that enough security has been deployed to the area to maintain peace and order.

The DCE also disclosed that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will be meeting the feuding factions at Damongo today to find lasting solutions to the Chieftaincy dispute.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 DGN Online broke the story of a chieftaincy dispute at Jantong in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region which resulted in the killing of two persons.

Five other persons sustained gunshot wounds and are currently at the Tamale Teaching hospital receiving treatment.

Women and children have fled the area to the neighboring community for fear of their lives.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the Jantong community has two chiefs from the Jantong wura Haruna Yahaya gate and the Zakaria Sakara gate.

Reports suggest that the chief from the Jantong wura Haruna passed on and that the gate wanted to enskin a successor of the gate but was disrupted by the Zakaria Sakara gate to prevent them from enskin the chief.

There has been a dispute between the Jantong wura Haruna Yahaya gate and the Zakaria Sakara gate over who is the rightful chief to occupy the skin in the community.

