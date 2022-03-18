Chief urge Ghanaians, security agencies to protect identities of informants in fight against crime

Nana Okoforobuor Obeng Nuako III

In his quest to ensure that crime and other social vices are curbed in the society, the chief of Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region, Nana Okoforobuor Obeng Nuako III has stressed the need for Ghanaians to keep the identities of the informants who volunteer confidential information to the security operative's secret to realize the agenda.

Nana Obeng Nuako observed that some informants are volunteering confidential information that could help the security agencies to track down criminals, the identities of the informants are often released and they become targets to the criminals later.

The Dunkwa-on-Offin chief allegedly indicated that there was a situation where the very people who received confidential information from the informants turned round and exposed the identities of the informants to the criminals.

According to the chief who was speaking to ModernGhana News' correspondent King Amoah in an interview, if such development continues in the society nobody would be encouraged to assist the security agencies with any better information to fight crime.

This situation, the chief pointed out, is the main cause of rising armed robberies among other criminal activities in the country.

Commending the Security agencies for the roles they have been playing to curb crime in the country, Nana Obeng Nuako III suggested the need for the security agencies to strictly check the background of their personnel before final appointments are made.

According to him, it will help flash out the bad nuts who managed to find their way into the security agencies to perpetrate their crime.

Nana Obeng also advised parents to be responsible and train their children not to become wayward.

The Chief implored traditional authorities, Non-Governmental Organizations, civil society groups among others to use their platforms to fight crime in the country.