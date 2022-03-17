V/R: Police swoop on recalcitrant motor riders at Sogakope

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) at Sogakope in the Volta Region has organised a two-hour swoop on recalcitrant motor riders, which saw the impounding of 18 motorcycles for various offences.

The team, led by the District Police Commander, DSP Olivia Turkson, carried out the exercise in collaboration with officials from the National Road Safety Commission.

DSP Mrs Effia Tenge, the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the offences included riding without the necessary documentation, riding unregistered motorbikes, ''jumping of red lights'' and using unapproved routes.

She said the offenders were undergoing screening and those found culpable would be arraigned.

GNA