Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General to be buried on March 25

Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General Emefa Edjeani-Afenu will be buried on Friday, March 25.

This was disclosed by the Paramount Chief of the Avatime Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, when he led a delegation to officially inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House of the burial arrangements of the late Brigadier-General.

President Akufo-Addo described the news of the death of the Brigadier-General as “one of the saddest news” he has had to receive.

He disclosed that the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, called to extend the condolences of the UN to Ghana following the passing away of the army officer.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the call from the UN Secretary-General is an indication of the Brigadier-General’s impact on the international stage.

He also pledged his support to the family of the late Brigadier-General to ensure successful funeral rites.

Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu died on Monday, 24 January 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital following a short illness.

She was promoted to the highest position occupied by a female in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in March 2016.

After 18 months of regular training at the Ghana Military Academy, she was commissioned into the GAF on 25 April 1980 as a Second Lieutenant.

For her regimental training, she served as a Platoon Commander at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in 1980.

From 1981 to 1982, she was posted as Platoon Commander and Adjutant to the 3rd Border Guards Battalion.

Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu was the first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser (DMILAD) at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the UN, New York till 2016.

Source: classfmonline.com