ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General to be buried on March 25

Social News Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General to be buried on March 25
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General Emefa Edjeani-Afenu will be buried on Friday, March 25.

This was disclosed by the Paramount Chief of the Avatime Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, when he led a delegation to officially inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House of the burial arrangements of the late Brigadier-General.

President Akufo-Addo described the news of the death of the Brigadier-General as “one of the saddest news” he has had to receive.

He disclosed that the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, called to extend the condolences of the UN to Ghana following the passing away of the army officer.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the call from the UN Secretary-General is an indication of the Brigadier-General’s impact on the international stage.

He also pledged his support to the family of the late Brigadier-General to ensure successful funeral rites.

Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu died on Monday, 24 January 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital following a short illness.

She was promoted to the highest position occupied by a female in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in March 2016.

After 18 months of regular training at the Ghana Military Academy, she was commissioned into the GAF on 25 April 1980 as a Second Lieutenant.

For her regimental training, she served as a Platoon Commander at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in 1980.

From 1981 to 1982, she was posted as Platoon Commander and Adjutant to the 3rd Border Guards Battalion.

Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu was the first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser (DMILAD) at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the UN, New York till 2016.

Source: classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
National Service personnel demand payment of five month arrears
17.03.2022 | Social News
Bulgarian Embassy demolition: Owusu-Bio visit site after developer defied ‘stop work’ order
17.03.2022 | Social News
Challenging Heights rescues 23 more children from Lake Volta slavery
17.03.2022 | Social News
We are saddled by unavailability of food, high prices; Agric Minister will soon be exposed when it gets worse — Agric group
17.03.2022 | Social News
Is it your job to recruit police officers?— TV3's Johnnie Hughes questions MPs
16.03.2022 | Social News
Women's Struggle For Equality Is A Collective Effort — Genced
16.03.2022 | Social News
Oguaamanhen intervenes in defamatory suit against Cape Coast South MP
16.03.2022 | Social News
Government urged to stabilize prices of petroleum products
16.03.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG heads to Court over appointment of Birth and Deaths Registrar
16.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line