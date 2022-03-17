ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku: Five arrested over clash with soldiers

Headlines Bawku: Five arrested over clash with soldiers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Five persons have been arrested following a gun battle with the military in Bawku in the Upper East Region on Wednesday dawn, leading to the death of two civilians and injuring three military officers.

The five are currently in police custody assisting with investigations while the injured military officers have so far been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

The dead have been deposited at the Bawku Municipal Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

The three military men who got injured are attached to the 11th Mechanized Infantry Battalion located in the Upper East Regional Headquarters in Bolgatanga.

They were on special duties to arrest some people who were causing confusion in the area when the incident happened.

The Bawku Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Akabati, updating 3FM's Sunrise on Thursday morning confirmed that “two people died and not three as it has been reported”.

The military shot at the people.

“They died as a result of the exchange of gunsfires with the military and some people have been arrested. In fact, five people were arrested and two people were killed.”

—3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
#FixTheCountry Movement accuses Police of calculated attempts to keep Oliver despite bail
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor still in our custody over inability to meet bail condition – Police
17.03.2022 | Headlines
‘Pray for us, Bawku tensions now beyond human interventions, it's only God’ – MCE laments
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Suspended Sekondi 'fast and furious' Mayor faces court today
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Yaw Adu-Ampomah's 'lawless', 'mafia-style' Bulgarian Embassy raze brought 'colossal shame' to Ghana – Ablakwa
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t committed to scaling up investments to tackle road accidents – Akufo-Addo
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court adjourns Assin North MP injunction application to March 29
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Barker-Vormawor to spend another night in cells over bail challenges
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Current road safety situation not satisfactory; we must act timely and decisively to arrest the situation — Akufo-Addo
16.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line