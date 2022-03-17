National Service personnel demand payment of five month arrears

17.03.2022 LISTEN

Some National Service personnel are calling on the scheme’s managers to pay their allowances that have been in arrears for five months.

They say their allowances have not been paid since October 2021.

According to them, even though the GH¢559 allowance is inadequate, an early disbursement would mitigate the economic hardship they are currently facing.

Some of the affected persons, who spoke to Citi News, explained that they are currently facing severe financial challenges because of the delay in payment of their allowances.

“From where I stay to where I was posted, the distance is far, and I pick three vehicles before I get to work. I started working in October [2021] and now we are in March, and I have not received any money from them,” one of the personnel lamented.

Another personnel also said, “I haven't received any allowance. I pick a car from the house to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and walk from there to my workplace. This is because if I take another car from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, it means I will not get money to pick a car back home. Getting money for basic things is now a problem.”

Meanwhile, some National Service personnel want the government to consider an increment in the monthly allowances.

They said the current monthly allowance of GH¢559 is not enough to match up to the rising cost of living in the country.

Some of the personnel also took to social media to express their grievances:

