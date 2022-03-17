ModernGhana logo
17.03.2022 Headlines

#FixTheCountry Movement accuses Police of calculated attempts to keep Oliver despite bail

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
#FixTheCountry Movement accuses Police of calculated attempts to keep Oliver despite bail
17.03.2022 LISTEN

The FixTheCountry Movement has accused the Ghana Police Service of riding on the back of administrative processes to deliberately keep Oliver Barker-Vormawor in its custody.

The Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, granted Oliver Barker-Vormawor bail in the sum of Two Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 2,000,000.00) with two sureties.

Although he was expected to be released by the Police on bail, the FixTheCountry convener who stands accused of treason felony had to spend another night in jail.

The Police in a statement emphasised that it could not release Oliver Barker-Vormawor due to his inability to meet the bail requirement pronounced by the Tema High Court.

Reacting to the Police statement, the FixTheCountry Movement has issued a release alleging that the Police intentionally refused to release its convener.

“We deplore the calculated attempts by the Ghana Police Service and whatever internet they are acting on behalf of, to use administrative processes which have been intentionally convoluted to frustrate the order of the court and undermine Oliver’s liberty.

“We are reminding the Police that their days of issuing statements to back their wanton abuse of executive power is over,” parts of the FixTheCountry Movement release read.

It concludes, “Ghana Police Service should strive to serve us with integrity and not disingenuity.

“We demand the immediate release of Oliver now.”

Find a copy of the release below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
