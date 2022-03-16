Ghana hosts maiden edition of Kofi Annan Road Safety Awards

16.03.2022 LISTEN

The government of Ghana in collaboration with the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, and the African Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, successfully held the maiden edition of the ‘Kofi Annan Road Safety Awards’.

Road crashes are disproportionately high in Africa compared to other regions of the world. The continent is said to lose over 300,000 people annually through road crashes despite its counties having the lowest levels of motorization in the world.

With statistics of road crashes on the continent very worrying, the primary objective of the Kofi Annan Road Safety Award is to motivate key stakeholders including governments, private sector, and civil society organisations to develop and implement innovative and outstanding initiatives to save lives on Africa’s roads.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Road Safety Awards ceremony in Accra today, Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for action.

He charged governments of the various countries on the continent to as a matter of urgency learn from best practices around the world and implement key initiatives to tackle road accidents.

“Without innovative approaches and initiatives, we will find it difficult to save lives on Africa’s roads. We need every African alive to support our development agenda. We need the energies, creativity, and the can-do attitude of the vibrant youth to build the Africa we want,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo implored.

The Ghana President who is also chair for ECOWAS said, “My expectation is that this award ceremony will encourage our respective countries on the continent to learn from the best practices and experiences around the globe to tackle the road safety situation.

“Let us be inspired by these awards and drive positive change in our respective countries.”

On his part, Ghana’s Minister in charge of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah expressed his gratitude to the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, and the African Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) for the collaboration and support towards the organisation of this very important event.

He told the various government representatives present at the ceremony that as transport professionals and road safety advocates, assuming a more proactive and responsible attitude to deal with road safety challenges must be prioritised.

He admonished African governments to see accidents as avoidable and explore creative initiates to save lives.

“This award scheme is, therefore, to motivate key stakeholders [governments, private sector, and civil society organisations] to develop and implement innovative and outstanding initiatives to save lives on Africa’s roads.

“I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to entreat all of you to put in your best efforts so that we can collectively improve the road safety situation on the African continent. We must recognise that road fatalities are no accident, it is avoidable and we should endeavour to help make our roads one of the safest in the world,” Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah shared.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Mr. ElHadji As Sy who is Chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation emphasised that the only way the continent can achieve success in relation to tackling road accidents is through collaborations.

“Leaving no one behind is key to achieving the SDGs and hence tackling road accidents must be prioritised,” he indicated.

He further charged governments to take inspiration from the objectives of the Kofi Annan Road Safety Awards and push to win the battle against road accidents to save as many lives as possible.

The awards:

For the maiden edition, five awards were given out as Ghana picked the Kofi Annan Road Safety Award for Excellence in the implementation of the Africa Road Safety Action Plan.

The Republic of Namibia was awarded the Kofi Annan Road Safety Award for Leadership on the ratification of the Africa Road Safety Charter while the Kofi Annan Road Safety Award for Excellence in Road Safety Management went to Nigeria.

The awards for Leadership in Road Safety Digital Management and Leadership in Mobilising Resources for Road Safety went to Morocco and South Africa respectively.

Next edition:

Subsequent award ceremonies, envisaged to be bi-annual could be held during a high-level event such as the ECA Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development or during a meeting of transport professionals such as the annual meeting of SSATP.

Another possibility is to hold the award ceremony during the meeting of the AU Specialised Technical Committee on Transport, Transregional, and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy, and Tourism (STC-TTIIET).