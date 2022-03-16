Is it your job to recruit police officers?— TV3's Johnnie Hughes questions MPs

The regular host of the JOHNIE’S BITE show on TV3, Johnie Hughes has questioned some Members of Parliament who find happiness in recommending people to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service as to whether is part of their duty.

The outspoken journalist and social critic on his show on Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, said he sees no reason why some Members of Parliament should be given protocol to recruit their party vigilantes into the police service.

According to him, such behaviours of the politicians is the reason why the police service is now filled with unqualified personnel who engage in criminal activities such as armed robbery.

“And they are happy to put it on their WhatsApp pages that, I was able to get 15 people recruited into the police service. Is it your job to be recruiting people into the police?… And to be talking about it as a political gain, is it your job?" he quizzes.

According to him, gone are the days where recruitment into the police service strictly followed laid down procedures to enrol qualified officers into the service.

He noted that the situation is quite different today which has accounted for the recruitment of rogues into the service.

“I know people who had to go the regime three solid years of vetting before they were given the chance to serve their own country… they did background checks and everything.

“Today you are recruiting armed robbers… The difficult thing will be how to take them out of the service and prune the service and make us have real security-minded people who are very honest, diligent and dutiful, that’s is the problem”.

By: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished) student of the Ghana Institute of journalism.