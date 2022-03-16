Women's struggle for equality is a collective effort — GenCED

Women's struggle for equality is a collective effort of all who care about human rights, the Gender Center for Empowering Development (GenCED) has stated and tasked the media to promote gender equality for sustainable future development.

Ms. Esther Tawiah, GenCED Executive Director who made the pronouncement, stressed the need for joint action and shared ownership to drive the gender agenda for an impactful response that would generate change.

“As we mark the 2022 International Women's Day, it should not be considered as an event but as a general process involving all irrespective of gender, let’s use this occasion to truly make a positive difference for women,” Ms. Tawiah stated at the Ghana News Agency Industrial Hub Dialogue platform as part of a month of activities to mark the Women’s Day.

As part of the global celebration of the 2022 International Women’s Day which was celebrated on March 8th, the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office rolled out a series of activities to engage prominent gender advocates and women from all spheres to address gender issues throughout this month.

Speaking on the global theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” Ms. Tawiah said the theme is aimed at recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world who are leading the change to build a more sustainable future for all.

She called on the media to join the campaign to highlight the importance of challenges of bias, gender misconceptions, and create a more inclusive and gender-equal world.

Ms. Tawiah explained that empowering women and promoting gender equality is crucial to accelerating sustainable development.

She said ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health and affording women equal rights to economic resources such as land and property are vital targets to realizing this goal.

She said despite women’s immense contribution to economic and social development, their efforts are undermined due to cultural norms and systemic barriers.

These barriers limit their full participation in leadership and key decision processes, including decisions that affect them primarily.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager stressed the need for the media to reinvigorate the advocacy for a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, for a world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

He urged journalists to understand the gender agenda to enable them to provide effective coverage for gender-sensitive, disparities, and inequalities stories.

He said media practitioners must understand and mainstream gender reporting into news coverage, as women in leadership analyze issues differently from their male counterparts before responding.

"Most often the natural nature of women – sensitivity, sweetness, supportiveness, gentleness, warmth, passivity, cooperativeness, expressiveness, modesty, humility, empathy, affection, tenderness, and being emotional, kind, helpful, devoted, understanding and sometimes assertiveness comes to play in their leadership roles which must not be misconstrued," he said.

Mr. Ameyibor noted women should not be clothed as arrogant, "these are stereotypes of the dark ages, which modern-day journalism has no room for," the media therefore must develop some techniques and tools to assist reporters to mainstream gender sensitivity into news coverage as well as dealing with women and leadership positions.

He expressed concern about sometimes negative reportage about women in leadership.

Mr. Ameyibor said, "the media need to study and understand the institution called women to ensure effective coverage, unfortunately, some women media practitioners even allow their quest for news to overshadow the gender-sensitivity news coverage skills".