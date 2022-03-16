Northern Region’s response to COVID-19 largely successful — Stakeholders

The existence of functional coordinating mechanisms, well-established teams at all levels and motivational packages for health staff has helped the Northern Region to successfully respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The strong leadership roles played by the Regional Director of Health and other directors by constantly visiting all units to monitor and give directives also ensured that the right things were done at all levels to effectively respond to the disease.

This was shared by various stakeholders involved in the response to COVID-19 pandemic in the region at a COVID-19 intra-action review workshop organised in Tamale by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with funding support from the Disease Surveillance Department of the GHS.

The workshop provided an opportunity to share experience and collectively analyse the region’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by identifying best practices and challenges as well as to facilitate consensus building and compiling lessons learnt amongst the various response stakeholders to improve the current response.

Participants included those engaged in planning, coordination, logistics and finance, surveillance, contact tracing, and laboratory services, case management, infection prevention and control, and essential health services delivery, and risk communication and community engagement.

The region recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 25, 2020, and by December 31, 2021, the total number of cases recorded in the region stood at 1,793 including 31 deaths.

All districts, except Mion, reported confirmed cases of the disease.

Contact tracing and surveillance were also identified as largely successful because of the availability of resources and teams at all levels (community to regional) helping to reach all contacts for samples to be taken, tested and quarantine measures to protect others from getting infected.

However, the failure by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to cost their epidemic preparedness plans was said to have resulted in limited funds to support the response efforts as partners did not know how much was needed and how much they should contribute in terms of financial support.

The lack of a dedicated fund to fight epidemics was also identified as affecting the response as funds had to be mobilised from the national level to support the response.

Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health, GHS expressed the need for the District Health Directorates to work together with MMDAs to cost their budgets such that they would own the plans and make funds available for their implementation.

Dr John Eleeza, Northern Regional Director of Health said the existing robust surveillance system helped to effectively trace contacts to prevent further spread of the disease in the communities.