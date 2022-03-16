Made-in-Ghana artifacts business begins to flourishes – Traders

The patronage of the local artifacts begins to hinge upwards as more Ghanaians and foreigners understand the work of arts for decorative purposes.

“As the celebration of Ghana month, African day, and patriotic day catchup with schools, and organizations, many Ghanaians have developed a love for made-in-Ghana artifacts,” Mr. Christopher Anaba Atogerege, an artifact seller in Tema has revealed.

Mr. Atogerege, in an interview in Tema said now Ghanaians are patronizing the made-in-Ghana artifacts as compared to some years back when most people who patronize artifacts were foreign tourists.

“Everybody like to buy the items now, the people here even buy more than foreigners, now people see it as natural and African origin so they buy,” he said.

He indicated that as a native of the Upper East Region, he was involved in working on people’s farms and at times as a herdsman to make ends meet, he however decided to branch into selling the northern originated artifacts some 22 years ago, and has since not regretted.

He said the market was often good, especially around the time that people needed the items to celebrate either national or continental events, adding however that there were some times that he might not sell anything for a week even when he hawks while on other days’ people either come to his house or phone him when they were in need of the artifacts.

Mr Atogerege said slippers for both males and females were handmade with animal skin - cow, sheep, and goats.

The base of the slippers made from car tyres, and the animal skins stitched on it, the furs on the skin were sometimes designed into Ghana national colours, and others to bring variety and beautify it.

Another product is the fly-whisk which he said is called ‘Zore’ in Upper East, this is made from animal tails and used to complement traditional dressing.

He disputed the assertion that it contains some black power, explaining that most people used it as decorations in their vehicles, for dressing, and for traditional dance and masquerade displays.

“There is no spirit or power in it, if so people will just be killing people, this is African dress we use it to just dress so I don’t understand why people say so,” he stated.

Mr Atogerege said in the olden days when guns were not available, our ancestors made use of bows and arrows to fight their enemies, saying, even though that era has passed, some security personnel and individuals are still interested in owning local weapons, therefore, the reason behind people buying bows and arrows.

He said the bow that was made out of wood that had the features like bamboo but has no hole in it, was being sold together with three arrows that served as the bullets, between GHC230.00 and GHC300.00.

A cutlass put into a specially made leather case mostly purchased by some security personnel as well as tanker and tipper truck drivers who used it to clear their path when traveling in the hinterlands and confronted with a situation that demands such usage of a cutlass.

A simple walking stick made from metal with a black leather wrapping with a long knife hidden in it is sold for GHC160.00. Explaining the concept behind the walking stick, he said it was mainly used by old men whose strength had diminished and could easily be attacked by criminals, therefore, the knife was to be used as protective equipment when needed.

Other products included pure leather bags, and hats made from elephant grass, or raffia palms, these products, the artifact seller said was more durable and lasted longer than the imitated ones from other countries who often used alternative raw materials to copy the original ones.

---CDA Consult