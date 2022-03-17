Agbekotsekpo D.A School cries for help

The people of Agbekotsekpo, a village in the Shai Osudoku District, in the Greater Accra Region has called on government, institutions and individuals to come to their aid as the village lacks basic amenities.

This passionate call was made during a visit by Touring Ghana; a social and philanthropic group, over the weekend to paint the school buildings and to donate books among other items to aid the education of the children in the community.

Speaking at the occasion, the convenor of the group; Mr. Dominic Nana Yaw Antwi Boasiako, mostly known as NYAB, expressed shocking concern upon seeing pictures of the school posted on social media.

This, he said, touched him, and upon discussions with his group members, decided to visit the village, paint the entire school buildings, and donate books and other items necessary to aid teaching and learning.

He stated that this is the second time the group was embarking on such a painting project, having done same at St. Ann Marie Children’s hospital in Accra in 2014, as part of their social responsibility.

Receiving the group and the donations, the Assistant Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Frank Vulley thanked them for the kind gesture and prayed for Almighty’s blessings upon them.

He used the opportunity to enumerate the various challenges being faced by the school, including lack of fans in the classrooms, desks and chairs, library, science and computer laboratories, textbooks, washrooms, teachers bungalow, among others.

He also expressed worry over the poor road network to the village, as well as lack of health facilities in the community.

Some members of the group shared their joy in participating in the painting and donating exercise to touch and change lives, and prayed the authorities of the school, together with the pupils will take good care of their works for greater benefits.

NYAB expressed his gratitude to all members of the Touring Ghana group who donated to raise the needed cash for the project.

He appeals to philanthropists, wealthy individuals and institutions to support such projects and initiatives to change the lives of many in the rural sides of Ghana.