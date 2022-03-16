Oguaamanhen intervenes in defamatory suit against Cape Coast South MP

A Cape Coast High Court has granted Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area's plea to resolve a misunderstanding between the Mayor of Cape Coast, Mr Ernest Arthur and Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South for peace to reign.

The Omanhen intervened by appealing to the Court to set aside an earlier judgement on a defamation suit against Mr Ricketts-Hagan and prayed the Court to give him three weeks to resolve and give it the feedback.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mrs Patience Mills-Tetteh, after granting the request, awarded GH¢1,000.00 general damages in favour of Mr Arthur.

On Monday, February 7, the Cape Coast High Court II, in a default judgement, ordered Mr Ricketts-Hagan to within three weeks retract a defamatory statement he made against the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) through a press conference and also render an apology to him.

The Court also awarded general damages in the sum of GH¢ 100,000.00 and a cost of GH¢5,000.00 in favour of Mr Arthur against the MP.

The MCE on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, filed a defamation suit against the MP, following what he described as 'defamatory comments' about him by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after his confirmation as MCE.

In reference to a press conference held by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after the confirmation of Mr Arthur, the MP was alleged to have used unsavoury words to describe the MCE, saying he was unfit to lead the Metropolis.

In the writ, Mr Arthur prayed the Court to restrain Mr Ricketts-Hagan, his agents from further publishing defamatory statements against his person.

A statement of claim accompanying the writ of the MCE said the defendant Ricketts -Hagan, knew that the statements he published about him were untrue but went ahead to do the same.

Mr Arthur said in the writ that although he was successfully approved by the Assembly members as MCE, the MP was bent on tarnishing his image with unprintable words.

The claim said the statements were made in an environment where the plaintiff (MCE) was well known and was still performing his political duties.

Mr Arthur said the statements by Mr Ricketts-Hagan which were broadcast in the media nationwide had seriously injured his reputation and brought it into public ridicule and contempt.

Briefing the media after the Court's decision to allow the Omanhen to settle the case, Mr George Justice Arthur, the Cape Coast South Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the MP had filed a motion on Tuesday, March 15 to pray the Court set aside the earlier judgement.

He claimed that the MP was not aware of the suit against him by the MCE adding that the Omanhen initially settled the case but welcomed the second settlement as a great move.

GNA