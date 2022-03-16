Withdraw 10% basic salary bungalow rent directive If you want peace – GNAT to GES

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to immediately rescind its decision for its members to pay 10 percent of their basic salaries as rent for staying in government bungalows.

The GES has directed teachers living in all government bungalows to get ready for the deduction of 10 per cent of their basic salaries as rent.

The deduction is expected to take effect from March 1, 2022.

A letter dated March 11, 2022, circulated to metro, municipal and district directors of education and all heads of Senior High School noted that the move is in line with efforts to streamline rent payment anomalies

Reacting to the directive, in a statement issued on Tuesday, 15 March 2022, by the association and signed by its General Secretary Thomas T Musah, GNAT said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to remind the GES of Section 21(i) of the Collective Agreement, 2009 which deals with staff accommodation and states without equivocation that, headmasters, senior housemistresses, principal etc shall be provided with free residential accommodation…”

It cautioned further that the association will resist any attempts to enforce the directive.

“Any attempt to implement this would be resisted fiercely, and the industrial peace we are enjoying on the educational front could be jeopardised,” the statement noted.

It added that: “We are therefore by this write up demanding, that the Ghana Education Service withdraws this action or move to ensure serene and conducive teaching and learning in the schools, for the collective benefits all.

“Anything short of this, could be risky, and we may not be able to contain it.”

