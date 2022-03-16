Conduct yourselves well – Lawyer tells supporters of Barker-Vormawor

Lawyer, Akoto Ampaw, Lead Counsel for #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has cautioned members of the movement and supporters to jubilate over his admission to bail with caution.

The Convener was on Wednesday, 16 March 2022 admitted to bail of GHS2 million by the High Court in Tema with two sureties.

The Convener is expected to deposit documents to his landed property.

The court also said Mr Barker-Vormawor’s passport should remain in the custody of the Republic, and he must report himself once a week to the police command

Supporters of the convener who were gathered outside the courtroom, were chanting in jubilation of the convener’s bail.

However, addressing the supporters of the convener, Lawyer Ampaw said: “We’ve received the bail, you know that.

“We’ve received the bail, so if you’re happy he has been granted bail, conduct yourself well.”

Meanwhile, Justice Daniel Mensah, the Judge who presided over #FixTheCountry convener’s bail application, has advised him to learn to draw the line in his role as an activist.

Justice Mensah who indicated his support for activism also cautioned the convener against resorting to the use of coup despite how he may feel about a particular government.

The Judge gave the advice during the hearing of the convener’s bail application.

Justice Daniel Mensah, while delivering ruling on the convener’s bail application said: “No matter how we feel about regime, coup isn’t an option. I’ll encourage activism but know the extent.”

