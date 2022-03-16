ModernGhana logo
I support activism but not coups – Judge advices Oliver

A Justice of the High Court, His Lordship Daniel Mensah is worried about the talk of coups in social commentary in the country in recent times.

He advised that “no matter how we feel about a regime, a coup is not a solution.”

His Lordship Mensah while ruling on the bail application by #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, said he had thought long and hard over whether to give the admonition in open court and decided against odds to do so.

He however said his thoughts and admonitions were without prejudice to the instant bail application.

Justice Mensah observed that the Constitution enjoined all citizens to defend the republic and noted that Ghana had gone down the path of coups with unpleasant experiences which offer lessons to guide present interactions.

Though His Lordship Mensah warns against coup mongering, he maintains he is “not against activism”.

