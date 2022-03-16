ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two killed, several houses burnt in Jantong chieftaincy dispute

Social News Houses burnt in the Chieftaincy dispute at Jantong
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Houses burnt in the Chieftaincy dispute at Jantong

Two persons have been reported dead in a chieftaincy clash at Jantong in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region.

The deceased persons are Seidu Abdulai age 40 and one Hawa, age 53.

Five other persons sustained gunshot wounds and have been rushed to the Tamale Teaching hospital for treatment.

Several houses are said to have been burnt down in the chieftaincy dispute on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Women and children have fled the area to the neighboring community for fear of their lives.

The Assemblyman for the Jantong Electoral Area, Inusah Hamza Lansah who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the deceased persons have been sent to the Tamale Teaching hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the Jantong community has two chiefs from the Jantong wura Haruna Yahaya gate and the Zakaria Sakara gate.

Reports suggest that the chief from the Jantong wura Haruna passed on and that the gate wanted to enskin a successor of the gate but was disrupted by the Zakaria Sakara gate to prevent them from enskin the chief.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed to the community to protect lives and properties.

---DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Petrol price hike: Commercial drivers threaten naked demonstration
16.03.2022 | Social News
I support activism but not coups – Judge advices Oliver
16.03.2022 | Social News
Reverse ‘unlawful’ appointment of Births and Deaths Registrar – CLOGSAG roars at Akufo-Addo
16.03.2022 | Social News
Arrest of our brother is double injustice against us — Kaaka family
16.03.2022 | Social News
GrassRoots Hub equips 15 Persons with Disability on advocacy skills under the grassroots special ability project
16.03.2022 | Social News
AASU charges ECOWAS leaders to involve youth in decision making
16.03.2022 | Social News
Right To Information Law: 129 requests for information made in 2021
16.03.2022 | Social News
Gunshots in Bawku again as police worried over residents reluctant to volunteer information
16.03.2022 | Social News
Radio Gold goes live after 5 years of shut down
16.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line