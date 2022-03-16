Reverse ‘unlawful’ appointment of Births and Deaths Registrar – CLOGSAG roars at Akufo-Addo

Henrietta Lamptey

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called for the immediate reversal of the appointment of Henrietta Lamptey as the Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

The Association, two months ago, opposed the President's appointment of Henrietta Lamptey, alleging that she lacks the competence and is politically tainted to lead a Civil Service institution.

Her appointment is in accordance with Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution and Section two of Registration of Births and Deaths Act 2020 (Act 1027) which allows the President to appoint a Registrar for the Births and Deaths Registry.

Addressing the press on the matter, the Executive Secretary for CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoh Addo said the Association will do all it can in its power to ensure the Registrar is removed from office.

“The appointment of Madam Henrietta is not in accordance with the advice of the Civil Service Act. The blatant disregard for positions of appointment into the Civil Service and Local Government are all unwarranted and regrettable. The political appointment of the Registrar of Deaths and Births should be reversed. Should this attempt fail, CLOGSAG will use any means at its disposal to correct the situation,” he said.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Henrietta Lamptey worked with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and ActionAid Ghana, a Non-Governmental

Organisation. CLOGSAG, in a letter dated January 20, 2022, signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, addressed to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development had said Ms. Lamptey’s appointment process was at variance with normal practice.

It said: “Madam Henrietta Lamptey was a Personal Assistant to the immediate past Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, and currently Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America,” and that her appointment was inappropriate because “she has overtly shown her political colours and cannot be part of the Civil Service.”

