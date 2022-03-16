E-Levy is a noble gesture; must be supported instead of the condemnation – Agric Minister

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has urged Ghanaians to support the government to implement the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to the Minister, the initiative is a noble gesture from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and must be backed instead of the condemnation it has received since it was introduced.

“We need to rain in on those who are outside the tax. You and I pay taxes, the majority of Ghanaians don’t and that’s unfair. At the same time, our expectation of government services is rising by the day. We need roads, we need this, we need that.

“So where is the money going to come from? It should come from ourselves. So the E-Levy is breaking a cycle of a serious attempt to bring in as many taxpayers as possible and is a very noble gesture that should be praised rather than being condemned by people,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto told Citi FM in an interview on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Agric Minister insists that for a country where just over 12% of the population is captured in the tax net, there is the need to explore other avenues to bring on board more people into the tax net.

He said he has no doubt that the E-Levy will soon be passed despite the opposition from the Minority in Parliament.

“The E-Levy will be passed. It will be passed and it will be for the good of the people of this country to bring a lot of people outside the tax net into the tax net which is where any modern state should be,” Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie stressed.