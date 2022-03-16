Stop bleaching and eat lettuce, carrot, cucumber if you want good skin – Health Specialist

A Public Health Specialist has cautioned young people to be wary of the dangers of bleaching their skin just to look coloured.

Ms Priscilla Kyerewaa Twumasi explained that the best antidote for good skin is eating well.

She said eating vegetables such as lettuce, cucumber, cabbage, taking a bit of milk, half-cooked egg as well as taking a walk under the early morning sun are measures for good-looking skin and not bleaching.

Ms Twumasi gave this advice while speaking on the dangers of bleaching on the Ghana Yensom Morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkoodie (KOS) on Accra 100.5 FM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She warned that eating good food is the only way to get good-looking skin and not the dangerous acts of bleaching.

She lamented the situation of young people bleaching the first layer of their skin with the explanation that the first layer prevents the skin from the dangers of the sun.

She narrated how some people visit the hospital and their skin tears the very moment a needle is injected into the skin.

According to the Health Officer, bleaching has serious side effects that must not be taken kindly. “You may look good today but courting a long-term disease unknowingly,” she said.

She mentioned the effects of bleaching as skin cancer, liver disease, kidney disease among others.

She said the chemicals in some of these bleaching pills and smears contain toxins that affect the liver and the kidney of persons using them.

She warned that the trend of young people using injectables for bleaching is more dangerous than all other forms of bleaching.

This form of bleaching she explained has resulted in the number of cleft palate in newborn babies as well as some unexplained diseases at birth.

Source: Classfmonline.com