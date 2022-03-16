PWDs schooled on linking Ghana Cards with NHIS cards

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Ashaiman has schooled Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) on how to link Ghana their Ghana cards to the NHIS cards.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter after the training, which took place at the St. Mary’s International School, Ashaiman Night Market, Madam Patrina Anthony, the NHIS Ashaiman Municipal Manager said the session was conducted to guide the PWDs through the procedures of linking the NHIS card to the Ghana cards since it would be the acceptable card at various health facilities.

She added that the procedure involved in linking the NHIS card to the Ghana card was dialling *929# and following the necessary options.

According to Madam Anthony, PWDs below ages 15 would be allowed to still use the NHIS cards until they turned 15 and above before the Ghana card can be linked to the NHIS card.

Meanwhile, Mr Courage Wormenor, the National Vice President of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, has pleaded for measures to be put in place for the disabled to easily obtain both the NHIS and Ghana cards so that they can link the NHIS card to the Ghana card.

Mr Philip Kwame Ahiavor, a member of the Ghana Society for the Disabled thanked the NHIS for putting up such an initiative to educate them.