Kweku Bolton emerged 2nd runner up at maiden MTN Bright Media Awards

A journalist, Kweku Bolton of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has emerged second runner up in the Television category at the maiden MTN Ghana Bright Media Awards, held in Accra.

He received prestigious awards for his exceptional reportage in the media and communication industry.

Bolton was formerly known in the media industry as an investigative journalist with The New Independence Newspaper and others.

The award ceremony forms part of the telecom giant’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Bolton’s report touched on how MTN Company has provided jobs to over 1 million Ghanaians. These jobs include mobile money banking commonly known as MOMO, sales of scratch cards, sale of modem, internet business, electronic recharge, mobile phone assembling, sales of mobile phone, and different entrepreneurship project schemes. The report also touched on how MTN has given the youth the opportunity to venture into entrepreneurship in diversity mobile money businesses. The report clarified how MTN has reduced unemployment rate in the country and most youth have become financially independent. The report critically analyzed some of the leading awards MTN has received.

Receiving the award, Kweke Bolton thanked MTN for organizing and recognizing journalists contribution to the growth of the telecom industry and the country. He prayed that such gestures will continue and further called on other stakeholders to do same in motivating journalists and promoting high journalistic standards in the country.

Over 73 entries were received by the organizers from media practitioners across the country.

There were four other top winners for print, radio, online and tv categories at the event. The winners in the categories took home cash prizes and technology equipment for use.

MTN Ghana used the occasion to honor some of the media organisations in Ghana that had helped to tell its story over the past 25 years. These organisations include Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Private Newspapers and Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) as well as the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). The National Media Commission (NMC) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer for MTN commended the media for the exemplary roles and the partnership they have together with MTN nurtured. He noted that the media awards were just a pat on the back of practitioners that his outfit cherishes what they do.

Professor Kwame Karikari, Board Chairman for Media Foundation For West Africa and Communications lecturer and consultant said the decision by MTN to award the media for the work they do was awesome. He also urged practitioners to hold on to the standards and ethics as well as the professionalism that set journalism apart from other professions.