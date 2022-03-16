Bawku shooting: 9-year-old boy shot dead, military officers injured in gunfight

A nine-year-old boy has been reportedly shot dead in the latest shooting incident recorded at Bawku in the Upper East region.

According to the reports gathered, at least two people have been killed in the latest shooting in the troubled town.

Besides the two deceased including the 9-year-old boy, three soldiers with the 11th Mechanized Infantry Battalion based in Bazua have sustained various degrees of wounds during a gunfight at Barbari-Buabula, a suburb of Bawku.

Reports are that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, during a swoop operation by the military but was met with resistance from residents of the community, resulting in gunfire.

The latest shooting has raised a lot of concern as residents of Bawku continuously live in fear.

It can be recalled that on Monday, March 14, 2022, eight people were arrested after a man rising his horse from Pusiga to Bawku was reportedly shot dead in the area.

Since then, more security personnel have been dispatched to Bawku to help maintain peace and protect all residents.

Similar incidents early this year resulted in the imposition of a curfew in the area. Residents are required to stay indoors from 8pm to 5am.