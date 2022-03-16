NRSA should collaborate with MPs to minimize road carnage - Ahenkorah

Mr Ahenkorah speaking on road safety

Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry has called on the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to collaborate with the Members of Parliament (MP) towards revitalized road safety education.

“MP’s have always been leaders in the communities and people do listen to us, hence the NRSA has to empower MPs as Road Safety Ambassadors to inculcate road safety messages into our regular engagement with the people,” Mr Ahenkorah who is the MP for Tema West Constituency has stated.

Mr Ahenkorah stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Road Crashes Prevention Campaign platform aimed at providing continuous education to stakeholders on the need to be cautious on the road and adhere to all road safety regulations.

The GNA-Tema/MTTD Road Safety Campaign project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need for road users to be cautious to curb the rising road crashes.

Speaking on “The impact of road crashes on Parliamentarians and how to work towards reducing the increasing incidents,” Mr. Ahenkorah said MPs are directly and indirectly affected and called for collective efforts towards addressing the problem.

He said most drivers do not know the uses and meanings of road signs and for that matter, the NRSA should collaborate with other strategic stakeholders especially MPs to organize drivers in their constituency to deepen their education on responsible driving.

He, therefore, commended the GNA Tema Regional Office and the MTTD for the joint effort towards empowering key personalities as road safety ambassadors.

He also encouraged MTTD, and the NRSA to enforce the law by dealing ruthlessly with indiscipline drivers who have been flouting road regulations with impunity adding that “it will serve as a deterrent to others”.

Mr. Ahenkorah explained that the quest to achieve total development in Ghana’s economy may become a daydream “if pointless road accidents that can be prevented continue to consume the illustrious citizens of mother Ghana”.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager explained that the road safety campaign aimed at encouraging public officers, religious leaders, and other non-state actors to spend just two minutes of their time anytime they mount platforms to speak and talk about road safety.

“We beg Ministers of the Gospel anytime you mount the pulpit to preach just spend two minutes to talk to your congregation about road safety. Our chiefs and queen mothers anytime you engage your subject just spend some minutes to talk about road safety,” Mr. Ameyibor stated.

Mr. Ameyibor, therefore, advised drivers of commercial cars, private cars, and motorcycles to be extra careful when using the roads because they had other people’s lives in their care and a little mistake could cause people to lose their loved ones and also breadwinners of the family.

