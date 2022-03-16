Reduce the GHS8.20 fuel prices after a week or we'll take drastic measures – Drivers to gov’t

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) are threatening to introduce drastic measures that will affect Ghanaians should the government refuse to reduce the prices of fuel in the country after a week.

Following continuous rises in the prices of fuel in the country in the last three months, a litre of fuel is currently selling at GHS8.20 on average.

In the midst of the challenges facing drivers as a result of the high cost of fuel, they have given the government a one-week ultimatum to reduce the prices.

In a press release, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has stressed that government should stop blaming the high cost of fuel on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The continuous increment should never be justified by the government with the Russia-Ukraine war and the continuous falling of the potency of the Cedi as against the US dollar,” part of the release reads.

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana is of the view that taxes on fuel in the country are too much and hence some should be scrapped immediately to bring down the cost of fuel.

“It must be critically observed that the tax component on the price of a litre of petrol is a major contributor to the abnormal rate. We strongly believe that the taxes, when removed, will aid the reduction of the price of petrol. It must be noted that one major promise of this government was to remove the taxes on petrol,” the press release by the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana notes.

Meanwhile, experts are projecting that the prices of fuel in the country could hit GHS10 per litre by the end of March.

While the IES projects that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will go up by 3 per cent, it has disclosed that petrol and diesel would go up by 5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.