'Our current difficulties are obvious, nothing to reemphasize and reiterate; let's work together' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is calling for a collaborative effort to deal with what he says are difficulties facing the Ghanaian economy.

The President says the current economic challenges affecting the country are obvious and need the support of the citizenry and all stakeholders to deal with them.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from FNB Bank at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that the prevailing situation was driven by external factors that have also negatively affected other economies of the world.

“The difficulties that all of us are going through now are nothing that we have to reemphasize and reiterate. It is obvious, and the source of it is also something that all of us know. It has been different impacts on different economies and countries but the root causes of it are well known. They are matters that we have to also resolve together. I believe that at the end of the day, it is this cooperation across borders in our regions that will give us the strongest base in which to deal with the problems that have emerged in these last two years,” he said.