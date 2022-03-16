Prisoners aren't little children to spend GHS1.80 per day, it's inadequate – Former director

16.03.2022 LISTEN

A former Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Dr. Richard Kuuire, has described the GHS1.80 feeding grant for prisoners per day as woefully inadequate.

According to him, the money given to provide three square meals a day for each prisoner reflects the poor treatment prisoners are subjected to in the country.

Speaking during the launch of his book “Transformation of Prisons systems in Africa”, Mr. Kuuire amongst other things recommended that Ghana Prisons Service be changed to a correctional service to ensure that prisoners are transformed and properly integrated into society after serving their sentence.

“You can imagine a little child, spending GHS1.80, what will it buy. It cannot even buy one ball of kenkey and prison authorities are expected to provide three square meals with GHS1.80. You must be a magician to be able to do that. I think we need to change from prison service to correctional service because correctional service tries to point to reforms and rehabilitation for the person,” he said.

Ghana’s prison system has been bedeviled with many challenges. Besides the issue of inadequate feeding grant, the prisons are congested with their facilities overstretched.

In 2021, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, pledged the government's commitment to decongest the prisons by implementing other forms of sentences.

While admonishing the 13 members of the newly-inaugurated 8th Governing Council of the Ghana Prison Service, on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia indicated that implementing other forms of sentences will ensure that persons who are sentenced to serve jail terms are truly reformed.

“With the rise in population as contained in the provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census and the increasing trend of crime, some predict that overcrowding in the prisons will worsen and that will compromise healthy standards of our prisons. To address this age-old problem, the government remains focused on spearheading the introduction of non-custodial sentences as alternatives; and the expansion of existing prison infrastructure,” he said.

---citinewsroom