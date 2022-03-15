Water Resources Commission holds policy dialogue to discuss strategic management of groundwater

The Planning Committee for the national celebration of World Water Day under the auspices of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water and the Water Resources Commission​​​​​ (WRC) ​​on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, organised a media briefing and policy dialogue to discuss the strategic management of groundwater in Ghana.

The media briefing and policy dialogue are part of activities planned ahead of the 2022 World Water Day which will be marked on March 22, 2022.

Despite being invisible, the impact of groundwater is visible everywhere and has in time immemorial been known as a hidden treasure that enriches the lives of all.

Due to overexploitation of groundwater, there are fears that it could lead to land instability and subsidence. In addition, the over-use of groundwater will eventually lead to the depletion of the hidden resource.

Aware that protecting and sustainably using groundwater is central to surviving and adapting to climate change and meeting the needs of a growing population, the Water Resources Commission organised the media briefing and policy dialogue on the topic ‘Strategic Management of Groundwater in Ghana’.

In an engagement with the media, Dr. Bob Alfa who is head of planning at the Water Resources Commission said, “groundwater is an invincible resource. Out of sight and out of mind. So today to highlight to the public the importance of groundwater for the socio-economic development of Ghana and that is why we are engaging the media. The second part of it is also to highlight the policy requirement and identify gaps in terms of capacity and regulations to ensure that we sustain groundwater resources.”

Dr. Bob Alfa

He said besides the dangers of overexploitation, groundwater also faces further dangers including unlicensed drilling that is often not done right.

Dr. Bob Alfa said it is important that groundwater is developed in a sustainable way while guaranteeing its safety.

He advised that anyone that wants to drill boreholes [either for a domestic or commercial purpose] should secure authorisation from the right authorities to be guided on how to deliver safe water for use.

“We are saying yes you have the right to drill but there are challenges and implications that can affect your health and therefore you have to do it the right way,” Dr. Bob Alfa told journalists.

On his part, Snr research scientist and head of the groundwater division at CSIR Water Research Institute, Dr. Anthony Duah underscored the need to strategically manage groundwater in the country.

He said it is the sure way of achieving the United Nations’ SDG 6 that focuses on “clean water and sanitation for all”.

“SDG 6 is Water and Sanitation for all and before everybody can get water we have to harness all these resources. There are so many people who will depend on groundwater.

“At the end of the day coverage for water for all will depend on all these sources and that’s why there is the need to protect them,” Dr. Anthony Duah shared.

Dr. Anthony Duah

During the policy dialogue engagement the Chairperson for the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), Atta Arhin proposed that the Water Resource Commission should consider organising capacity-building programmes for policymakers.

He stressed that it is the sure way to ensure that collectively, groundwater is sustainability safeguarded.

“Let’s think about capacity building for policymakers. Some policymakers don’t have the capacity when it comes to groundwater resources. Practitioners, and even NGOs, local government and the public as well,” Attah Arhin remarked.

This year’s World Water Day will be celebrated on the theme ‘Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible'.