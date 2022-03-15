There's no justification for continuous closure of borders; open them now – Minority to gov’t

The Minority in Parliament is asking government to immediately reopen the country’s land borders.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the there is no justification for the government’s continuous closure of land borders.

“Our call on President Akufo-Addo supported by his Minister for Health and Minister for Interior to take urgent practical steps for reopening of Ghana’s Land borders, to allow for free flow of persons and goods,” the Minority Leader who is also Tamale South MP told journalists.

Haruna Iddrisu further argued, “Across ECOWAS and the rest of the world post COVID, though we are not out of the wounds yet. We want to see a return to normalcy with the movement of goods and service to our borders.

“Therefore, whatever proactive measures that need to be taken, there can be no justification for the continued closure of Ghana’s land borders.”

The land borders in Ghana have been closed since March 2020 when the country encountered its early cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

After two years, the hardship in communities around the borders are now unbearable as residents are unable to engage in usual cross-border trading activities.