Paying flight for Afia Schwarzenegger father's corpse, 50k for funeral while we're hungry illogical — NPP Footsoldiers blasts Frema Opare

15.03.2022 LISTEN

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) says they are scandalised after learning that Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare wired cash to Afia Schwarzenegger for the funeral of her late father.

It follows a revelation by the controversial media personality Afia Schwar who went on social media to announce to the whole world that Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare paid flight expenses for her late father's corpse, and topped up with GHS50,000 as a funeral donation.

Hearing the news, AFFA says it cannot understand why the Chief of Staff and other senior government officials will do such a thing when Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the success of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

“Inasmuch as AFFA is sympathetic to the plight of bereaved individuals, we find it extremely difficult to understand and accept the logic behind this particular gesture, considering the opportunistic character involved, and the times we find ourselves.

“We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP's success/victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections,” a release from AFFA issued on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, read in parts.

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy demand that government appointees desist from rewarding opportunistic media personalities and rather support party Footsoldiers.

“AFFA respectfully submits that the era of rewarding opportunistic media personalities masquerading as political influencers at the expense of hardworking party Footsoldiers must stop! "Monkeys" cannot work in the trenches for "baboons" to come and chop.

"We are by this release calling on government appointees to desist from acts which demoralizes the spirit of hardworking party members as we strive to "break the eight,” the release concludes.

Below is a copy of the AFFA press release: