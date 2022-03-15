ModernGhana logo
Every MP is asking for roads to be fixed; we need to approve E-Levy – Afenyo-Markin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
MP for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin MP for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
15.03.2022 LISTEN

The Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has reiterated why Parliament needs to approve the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In an engagement on the GTV Breakfast show on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu said every MP is asking for roads to be fixed in their constituency.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin argued that the only way that can be possible is for Parliament to approve the controversial Electronic Transaction.

“There is no doubt that there is so much pressure on the government. Over 90% of questions filed in Parliament are on roads. We need to approve the E-Levy to cater for our roads.

“Every MP is asking for roads to be fixed...Any effort aimed at ensuring that roads can be fixed must be embraced,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin shared.

The Electronic Transaction Levy was introduced to Parliament late last year when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget statement and economic policy proposal of the government to the house.

Through the new levy, the government is confident it can raise additional revenue for the construction of roads in the country.

When the E-Levy Bill is finally approved by Parliament in its current state, the government will charge a 1.50% tax on all financial transactions that exceed GHS100 per day done electronically including Mobile Money transactions.

Courtesy of the strong opposition of the Minority in the hung parliament, the fate of the levy remains unclear three months into the new year.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

