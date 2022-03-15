Supreme Court ruling vindicates minority for preventing Joewise from voting — Suhuyini

15.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency Alhassan Suhuyini has said the Supreme Court reaffirmation of First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu's vote while presiding vindicates Minority's action that resulted in the fisticuff.

Speaking on Joy News on Tuesday, he stated that though the Minority in Parliament disagrees with the apex court ruling, it was proof that the NDC MPs were right in preventing the First Deputy Speaker from voting.

According to him, before the Supreme Court ruling, Order 109 (3) was the law governing the conduct of Parliament.

“The Supreme Court ruling for me as it stands now even as we disagree with it is a vindication of what the minority did in preventing the first deputy speaker. Law we are told, does not have any retrospective effect so at the time that the first deputy speaker attempted to vote, the provision in our standing orders, Order 109 (3) was law, not until the supreme court jettisoned it like it has done,” he said on the show.

Hon. Suhuyini added that Article 110 of the 1992 constitution empowered parliament to have its own rules and part of those rules was Order 109 (3) which has now been overthrown by the Supreme Court in its recent ruling.

On March 9, the Supreme Court ruled that a Member of Parliament who presides over the House as Deputy Speaker does not lose his vote.

The Minority in Parliament as well as former President John Dramani Mahama and other opposition leaders have all expressed disappointment in the ruling.

But the First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu, however, welcomed the SC ruling as refreshing.