North East: Floods destroy 50 houses, injure 2 at Janga

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Heavy downpour has destroyed some 50 houses including a school building at Janga in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East region.

The heavy downpour which occurred on Monday night, March 14, 2022, is said to have injured two persons and displaced about 70 people in the area.

Properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis belonging to the affected victims were destroyed by the heavy downpour.

The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Janga hospital.

The Assemblyman of the Janga Fong Electoral Area, Ben Yakubu Issah told journalists that the displaced persons have been temporarily accommodated by friends and families whiles others managed to spent the night at a school building in the area.

He appealed to the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and anybody who can help to come to the aid of the victims.

“ The damaged caused is beyond our strength we cannot handle it by ourselves so we are appealing for support for the affected victims.”

Mr. Issah called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to ensure that they start putting up measures to control flood situations in the area ahead of the rainy season.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have visited the affected community to assess the situation.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

