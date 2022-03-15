Service to humanity must be hallmark of all leaders – Former President Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has said leadership is about service to humanity and bettering the lives of the people.

According to Mr Kufuor, any decision taken at the top must have a positive impact at the bottom.

Speaking to a delegation from Columbia University, USA, that paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra on Tuesday, 15 March 2022, the former Ghanaian leader noted that decisions by presidents and leaders must be impactful.

“What are you deciding for and at the bottom it should be to better the interest of the people always,” he said.

“Along the way,” he explained “since we have limited resources you need to prioritise. Just because you want to change the world doesn’t mean you spread yourself thin all over the place, you should be able to do an agenda, itemise, what do I start with, what impact will you make to the benefit of the people and doing it in such a way that the benefit will have an inclusive impact on all.”

Asked what he would do different if he had the chance to become president again, Mr Kufuor said he is not interested in being president but advised that anyone that gets the opportunity to lead must stick to the basic principles of leadership, which in his view, is about service to humanity.

Mr Kufour said: “The basic principles I don’t think should change, its all got to do with humanity, bettering the lot of mankind across board. So, when you have the chance, the terms are so complex and difficult, technology abound and we are already talking about artificial intelligence, we do not want to put people in a situation where decisions are made without the human feeling and human touch.”

“If we are going to use machines and the machines are so programmed, robots that do not have that human touch, human feelings, that’s very dangerous, so always when you get the chance know that you’re there to serve people, human beings, and work in that direction even as you use the modern technologies…always centralise mankind,” he advised.

