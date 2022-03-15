Road accidents: Let’s fix the problems and stop blaming the devil – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has stressed that as a country, we must fix problems associated with road accidents and stop blaming the devil.

Four separate road crashes that occurred in the Eastern, Oti, and Greater Accra regions over the weekend have led to 17 reported deaths with several cases of injuries among others.

Lamenting over the accidents, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has blamed the road carnages on the recklessness and indiscipline of drivers and motorists.

He said instead of always blaming the devil when accidents occur, all relevant stakeholders must scale up efforts to deal with the matter.

“We cannot continue to blame the devil for these unacceptable happenings,” the Akatsi North MP shared.

According to the Parliamentarian, the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service must join hands to curb road accidents in the country.

“The statistics on road carnage on our roads this weekend alone is horrendous and adds up to the already alarming cases of death on the road; most of which could be attributed to recklessness, indiscipline and human error on the part of drivers and motorists.

“While we condole with the families of the deceased students, the University community and with all those who have lost their loved ones in this very crash, I take this opportunity to further charge the relevant stakeholders, most especially the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to take further steps to clamp down on such individuals whose actions continue to threaten lives on our roads. We cannot continue to blame the devil for these unacceptable happenings,” Peter Nortsu-Kotoe shared.