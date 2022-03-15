ModernGhana logo
15.03.2022 Headlines

Prosecutor in Oliver Vormawor case fails to show up in court

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
15.03.2022 LISTEN

The prosecutors of the treason felony case involving Oliver Barker-Vormawor were absent in Court on Tuesday, March 15, when the case was called by the Ashaiman District Court.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been in Police custody for weeks after he was arrested by the Police on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport over some coup comments posted on his Facebook page.

Today, he was in court with his lawyers for his appeal for bail to be heard. Unfortunately, his bail application which was expected to receive a ruling from the court on Wednesday has suffered a setback.

This is because of the failure of persecutors to report to court today.

In court, Chief Inspector George Doe held a brief for DSP Sylvester Asare, indicating that the substantive prosecutor requested for the case to be stood down to await him.

Justice Dr. Srem Sai, the counsel of the accused said the absence of the substantive prosecutor led to a plea by the defence for the accused to be discharged on basis of want of prosecution.

He argued that it appears the prosecution has lost interest in the case and prayed the court to discharge the accused.

He further noted that as of now, there is no summary of evidence and a formal charge and hence standing down the case will not change those facts.

Justice Dr. Srem Sai further said the accused intends to appeal against the court order to search his phone.

Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe who presided over proceedings today at the Ashaiman District Court said the court will advise itself if the trend continues.

The case was subsequently adjourned and the hearing will continue on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

