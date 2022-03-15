Take steps to deal with road accidents in the country – Minority charges NRSA, MTTD

The Minority in Parliament has charged the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to collaborate and take steps to deal with road accidents in the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mach 15, 2022, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe who is a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee extended the condolence of the Minority to the families of the victims of the multiple accidents recorded over the weekend.

He further stressed that the National Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate, and all other relevant stakeholders must immediately take the necessary steps to deal with road carnages in the country.

“While we condole with the families of the deceased students, the University community, and with all those who have lost their loved ones in this very crash, I take this opportunity to further charge the relevant stakeholders, most especially the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to take further steps to clamp down on such individuals whose actions continue to threaten lives on our roads,” Peter Nortsu-Kotoe said while speaking on behalf of the Minority.

He continued, “Sadly, so, the statistics on road carnage on our roads this weekend alone is horrendous and adds up to the already alarming cases of death on the road; most of which could be attributed to recklessness, indiscipline, and human error on the part of drivers and motorists.”

Four road accidents recorded in parts of the country over the past weekend led to the deaths of 17 people.

It has since raised a lot of concerns with the National Road Safety Authority setting up a commission to look into the matter in accordance with its practice.

The Authority has also appealed to the Ghana Police Service to make available more personnel on various roads to enforce road traffic regulations.