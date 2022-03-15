Bole: Tricycles banned from operating after 10pm after mysterious killings

The Bole Traditional Council has banned the movement of tricycles known as ‘Yellow Yellow’ in the area between 10pm to 5am.

The directive follows recent mysterious killings in the area.

Four people have been found half-buried in the area since January, with the last being Sunday.

The council also issued threats to landlords who rent houses to foreigners that their houses will be razed if they accommodate criminals in their houses.

According to the secretary to the Bolewura, Abdulai Haruna Obei, the traditional priest of the area has been informed to invoke the curse of madness on persons behind the recent killings.

Abdulai Haruna Obei, Secretary to the Bole Traditional Council

“In view of the indiscriminate killing and burial of unknown bodies in and around the Bole Traditional Area, The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Sarfo Kutuge Feso I in consultation with his council of elders has put certain measures in place to combat this situation. One of the measures is that at 10pm, no motorbike or tricycle carrying passengers will be allowed to move in town. The reason is that, if you see the happenings, you can tell that it is these vehicles they can use to convey dead bodies,” he said.

“Also strangers are coming to the town and since we are near the border town, landlords are advised not to rent to people they do not know because if we find that these criminals are living in somebody’s house, the best way is to burn down the house to serve as a deterrent to many landlords,” he added.

According to Abdulai Haruna Obei, the paramount chief, while announcing the plan to invoke the curse of madness on the culprits, called on the Immigration Service to ensure that the country’s borders are tightened.

“We are also asking immigration services to tighten the borders… He has also asked the traditional chief priest and the chief imams to offer prayers and sacrifices to the gods and invoke the gods on these criminals to make them mad and expose them in broad daylight and that will help stem the killings in Bole,” he said.

---citinewsroom