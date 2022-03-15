Volta NDC demands removal of 14 discriminatory snap check points/barriers on Aflao road

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region is asking government to remove what it calls “frustrating” check points on the Aflao-Accra and Ho-Accra roads.

The party said Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for Interior's, explanation of the extra check points as barriers and snap check points to prevent spread of COVID-19 and entry of terrorists while answering questions from Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South, on the number of approved security barriers on the highway as unsatisfactory.

In a release dated March 15 and signed by the Regional NDC Communication Officer, Mr Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, the party found the position of the Minister as “ridiculous and unscientific and an attempt to frustrate motorists and commuters using the Highways.”

It said the strengthening of the porous borders was rather prudent and not increasing the number of check points.

“The NDC in the Volta Region is calling on the Minister for the Interior for the quick removal of the 14 discriminatory snap check points/barriers on the Aflao-Accra, Ho-Accra Highway, because they constitute a frustrating impediment to the free movement of citizens rather than providing any form of security for them.”

“The many snap check points on the Aflao-Accra, Ho-Accra Highway make no security sense when our borders are porous. Lessons across the sub-region prove this is not the best strategy in preventing terrorists from entering the country,” it said.

The release also considered the position of the Minister that residents of border districts should take advantage of 'Ghana Cares Obatanpa' project to enhance fortunes of their business until the border is reopened as “not being in touch with reality” because most of the people whose livelihood had been impacted “do not qualify to access funds from the Obatampa programme with GCB, ABSA etc.”

“The NDC in the Volta Region affirms its belief in the removal of the discriminatory and frustrating barriers on the Accra to Aflao Highway and the quick and unconditional opening of the Aflao Border in accordance with the time table given by the ECOWAS Heads of states, since majority of the people along the border are suffering from acute starvation and loss of their livelihood,” the release added.

GNA