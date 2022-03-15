Work commences on La General Hospital project site

15.03.2022 LISTEN

The reconstruction of the La General Hospital has begun after two years it was abandoned, although it was to commence immediately after the old facility was demolished.

The old health facility was brought down in March 2020 due to the dilapidated nature of the structures.

The Minority in Parliament and residents of La and its environs have criticised the government over delays in the construction of the Hospital.

In a Citi News interview, the foreman in charge of the construction project, Zakaria Ewuntomah, said work has begun and will be completed within 3 years.

“We brought the equipment two weeks ago, but from yesterday [Sunday], we started clearing the ground, and we have started making the demarcations. This is a three-year contract, so we are working from now and the rest of the materials will be brought in later. We are now employing a lot of workers who will finish the work in 3 years’ time,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke to Citi News said it was too early to be jubilant, as they doubted the government's commitment to complete the project.

The Presidential Advisor on Health to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr. Nsiah-Asare Anthony Nsiah Asare, last week said the project will not be completed by the August 2022 deadline due to the delays, but the government will make efforts to ensure that they speed up the work.

“They cannot finish the hospital in August. The pressure will be put on them to work as quickly as possible to finish the work in record time.”

He said the hospital, when completed, will provide much more health services to the people of La and surrounding communities.

The project is being financed by a credit facility from Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom, with an export credit guarantee from Sinosure of the People's Republic of China, to the tune of €68 million with an insurance cover of €3,860,349.18.

The project will be undertaken by a Chinese company, Poly Changda.

Upon completion, it will be transformed into a 160-bed facility and will be fitted with an outpatient department; inpatient wards; maternity and neonatal services; surgical unit with four theatres; accident and emergency department; public health department; pharmacy unit; laboratory; administration; imaging area, with CT Scan, X-ray room, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, mammography units; physiotherapy unit; and a mortuary.

The facility, which was formerly known as the La Polyclinic, was established in the early 1960s.

It mainly serves residents of La, Osu, Teshie, Nungua and its surrounding areas with their healthcare needs.

