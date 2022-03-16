Dr. Nyarku assist Ricketts-Hagan to cut sod for Ekon Community Library Project

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku G. Ricketts-Hagan together with Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, opinion leaders and some party faithfuls cut sod for the commencement of the 21st Century Ekon Community Library Project on Monday, 14th March, 2022.

At the sod cutting programme, Honourable Kweku G. Ricketts-Hagan shared that the project would be solely funded by him and other stakeholders. "It's going to an ultramodern library with communities which shall take a year to complete".

Touching on his colleague MP for Cape Coast North, he shared that, anytime he sees Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku he sees hope and gets satisfied that there are other people capable of continue the legacies they have left behind.

He thanked the Cape Coast North Member of Parliament for honouring his invitation to assist him cut sod for Ekon Community Library Project. "There are a lot of good schools in Cape Coast and the very reason why our education should improve. I'm also highly elated that my brother also attended Adisadel College," he stated.

According to Riketts-Hagan, he has a firm belief that the construction of the 21st Century Ekon Community Library would improve the educational outcomes in the community.

Dr. Minta Nyarku speaking at the ceremony noted that they are both involved in the development of Cape Coast, the main reason behind his support for his colleague NDC MP for Cape South.

According to him, Cape Coast is the citadel of education and he believes that supporting students at the basic level is very important in building their foundation. It is for this reason that he also initiated the operation 2,000 desks to ensure that pupils at all the basic schools at Cape Coast North can sit comfortably to study. He hinted that he will soon roll out his operation 700 computers campaign. According to him, these will help build a better foundation for pupils in his constituency.

However, he underscored the fact that during the 65th independence anniversary celebration in Cape Coast, something happened and he finds it very untoward and unacceptable. The billboards of both NDC MPs were pulled down without any notice. "The billboard at Pedu Junction has been there since 2015 and we're in 2022. Since when did authorities realise that the billboard was a nuisance?" he quizzed.

According to him, the removal of the billboard isn't a problem for him but courtesy demands that they should have been informed." It cost money to erect a billboard, to remove our billboards without recourse to us is unacceptable and doesn't engender development in Cape Coast".

Ragga as he is popularly known explained that, the President's posters could have been superimposed on his and Hon. Ricketts-Hagan's own.

The elders of Ekon expressed their gratitude to the Member of Parliament and hoped that the project completes on schedule.