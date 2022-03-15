Use your status to develop Nima — Onukpa Aminu Futa Charges Zongo Chiefs

Onukpa Alhaji Aminu Futa, the Custodian of the Nima community and head of the Futa Family

15.03.2022

The Head of the Futa Family of Accra, Onukpa Alhaji Aminu Futa has called on Zongo chiefs and opinion leaders to use their statuses in the community as leaders to push for the development of the Nima and other Zongo communities.

According to Onukpa, Nima needs to develop like other communities of Accra. "We cannot develop without peace, unity and stability amongst the leaders who are the chiefs, opinion leaders and the youth, who are our future leaders."

He added, "We seriously need to develop our beloved Nima community and we as chiefs and leaders have great roles to play in order to achieve this purpose. We must lead the way for our people to follow and emulate for the betterment of the community.

"Our youths need to be empowered with the needed skills and competencies so as to make them better and great future leaders. What are we doing as leaders to ensure that our youth both female and female are adequately resourced with the skills required of the current generation to succeed in life.

"To ensure that we empower our people we need both the political will and financial power to accomplish this task and this is where our chiefs and leaders must lead the way. Our people need better education and skills training as a source of empowerment to enable them stand on their own to also help their younger ones."

Alhaji Aminu Futa to that end, made a clarion call on the chiefs to use their influences to make politicians bring development to the community by establishing modern second cycle institutions including vocational and other skills training centres to empower the youth.

"Those who cannot get into secular education can be made to learn apprenticeship in order to be equipped with the skills required to be self-reliant.

"We must find ways to ensure that majority of our youth sitting idle without anything doing are engaged into learning some skills or trade and these will help reduce acts of violence and idleness amongst the youth of the area.

"We have a lot of banks and other financial institutions and some corporate bodies at Nima and the time has come for our chiefs to lead the way to lobby them to help establish training centres to train and equip the youth with skills training."

He also bemoaned the lack of sanity and disrespect for the laws of the land on the Nima Highway which causes heavy vehicular and human traffic on daily basis. According to him, the lawlessness has caused a short journey between Nima and Mamobi which must take less than five minutes now take up to forty-five to one hour.

"I am told many commercial drivers such as taxis, uber and bolt drivers decline coming to Nima especially on Wednesdays when their services are hired just because of the heavy vehicular and human traffic on our road."

He therefore called on the chiefs, youth and political leaders to find a lasting solution to the canker that has bedevilled the community for a long time.

Alhaji Aminu Futa, who doubles as the Custodian of the Nima community pointed out that chiefs , opinion and youth leaders must lead by example so as for the youth who are the future leaders to emulate and implement when the mantle of leadership is handed over to them in the near future.