ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.03.2022 Social News

6 NPP executive killed in road crash

Two of the NPP Executive who died in the fatal accidentTwo of the NPP Executive who died in the fatal accident
15.03.2022 LISTEN

Six executive members of the New Patriotic Party in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident on Sunday evening.

The victims including two topmost Executive met their untimely death in the deadly crash on the Hohoe-Jasikan Road when they were returning from a wedding ceremony in Jasikan.

Two among the deceased have been identified as; Makaila Ussif who is a polling station executive for EP Primary school and one Mubarik Mangozy.

The NPP Member of Parliament for the area, John Peter Amewu who confirmed the incident in a post on his Facebook page, unfortunately, didn’t mention the names of the other four executives although the accident occurred resulting in the death of six.

He also touched on the officers who survived ghastly accidents.

He added that” It's my prayer that God will grant divine healing to Yussif Abdul Jaburah who is also a polling station executive at CMB shed receiving treatment at the Jasikan District Hospital.

—DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two pastors charged for forgery
15.03.2022 | Social News
Fuel price hikes: COPEC calls for petroleum revenue to cushion prices
15.03.2022 | Social News
Clamp down on individuals whose actions threaten lives on our roads – Akatsi North MP
15.03.2022 | Social News
Work commences on La General Hospital project site
15.03.2022 | Social News
‘Our 60-year-old MD must go’ – ECG workers
15.03.2022 | Social News
State ordered to file disclosures in 7-year-old Togolese murder trial
15.03.2022 | Social News
Coups are destructive, retrogressive — Prince Mba
15.03.2022 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu, ASEPA boss, others’ trials adjourned
15.03.2022 | Social News
Four separate road crashes kill 17 people over the weekend – NRSA
15.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line