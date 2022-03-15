6 NPP executive killed in road crash

Two of the NPP Executive who died in the fatal accident

Six executive members of the New Patriotic Party in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident on Sunday evening.

The victims including two topmost Executive met their untimely death in the deadly crash on the Hohoe-Jasikan Road when they were returning from a wedding ceremony in Jasikan.

Two among the deceased have been identified as; Makaila Ussif who is a polling station executive for EP Primary school and one Mubarik Mangozy.

The NPP Member of Parliament for the area, John Peter Amewu who confirmed the incident in a post on his Facebook page, unfortunately, didn’t mention the names of the other four executives although the accident occurred resulting in the death of six.

He also touched on the officers who survived ghastly accidents.

He added that” It's my prayer that God will grant divine healing to Yussif Abdul Jaburah who is also a polling station executive at CMB shed receiving treatment at the Jasikan District Hospital.

—DGN online