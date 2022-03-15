ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.03.2022 Social News

V/R: Four dead, seven injured in fatal accident on Peki-Avetile road

V/R: Four dead, seven injured in fatal accident on Peki-Avetile road
15.03.2022 LISTEN

Four persons have been confirmed dead whilst seven others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident on Peki Avetile road on Monday, March 14, 2022 at about 12:10 am.

Information gathered by ModernGhana News indicates that Renault Cargo truck with registration number GT 6915-A loaded with bags of cement from Accra to Dambai had a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz bus also with registration number GR 1967-F which was fully loaded with foodstuffs and passengers moving from Oti Region to Accra.

The incident happened near the Peki College of Education (GOVCO) at Peki Avetile along the Asikuma Kpeve highway.

Three female passengers together with the driver of the Mercedes Benz were said to have died on the spot.

Information also reveals that the three deceased females were identified and efforts ongoing to locate the families or relatives of the driver.

The driver of the Renault Cargo truck and seven others also sustained various degrees of injuries. They were all rushed to Peki Government Hospital receiving medical treatment.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue of Peki government hospital preservation.

3152022103444-1i841p5bbv-img-20220314-wa0082

3152022103444-1i840p4bbv-img-20220314-wa0084

3152022103449-wbreuhgtto-img-20220314-wa0083

3152022103449-1j041p5cbw-img-20220314-wa0085

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tension brews at Gomoa Akropong as Chiefs, GES clash over re-posting of headteacher
15.03.2022 | Social News
Minority mounts pressure on gov’t to re-open land borders
15.03.2022 | Social News
North East: Floods destroy 50 houses, injure 2 at Janga
15.03.2022 | Social News
‘Becca’s dad stripped naked for me' — 21-year-old lady breaks silence
15.03.2022 | Social News
Take steps to deal with road accidents in the country – Minority charges NRSA, MTTD
15.03.2022 | Social News
IYF partners Prisons Service to hold Theology and Mindset Education graduation and ordination ceremonies for inmates
15.03.2022 | Social News
Bawku: Man shot dead was returning from Pusiga to Bawku on his horse
15.03.2022 | Social News
Bole: Tricycles banned from operating after 10pm after mysterious killings
15.03.2022 | Social News
90 inmates of the Nsawam Medium Prison made change ambassadors
15.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line