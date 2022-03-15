V/R: Four dead, seven injured in fatal accident on Peki-Avetile road

15.03.2022 LISTEN

Four persons have been confirmed dead whilst seven others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident on Peki Avetile road on Monday, March 14, 2022 at about 12:10 am.

Information gathered by ModernGhana News indicates that Renault Cargo truck with registration number GT 6915-A loaded with bags of cement from Accra to Dambai had a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz bus also with registration number GR 1967-F which was fully loaded with foodstuffs and passengers moving from Oti Region to Accra.

The incident happened near the Peki College of Education (GOVCO) at Peki Avetile along the Asikuma Kpeve highway.

Three female passengers together with the driver of the Mercedes Benz were said to have died on the spot.

Information also reveals that the three deceased females were identified and efforts ongoing to locate the families or relatives of the driver.

The driver of the Renault Cargo truck and seven others also sustained various degrees of injuries. They were all rushed to Peki Government Hospital receiving medical treatment.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue of Peki government hospital preservation.